A noble gesture: President Kovind attends to woman cop who twists ankle and falls

The President noticed this, and as soon as the national anthem got over, he had a brief conversation with Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and then proceeded to walk down the dias with his security personnel in tow. President Kovind walked up to the policewoman and asked if she was alright. After that, Anurag Singh Thakur (who also accompanied the President along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) offered the service woman a bottle of water.

It is the norm that the President usually walks out of the venue on completion of the national anthem, but here, Ram Nath Kovind showed that a small gesture can also mean a lot to someone. The President then walked out of the venue with a rapturous applause from the audience present. It is learnt that the policewoman is now okay and has resumed her official duty.