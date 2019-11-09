A matter of belief standing test of time

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that existence of a mosque at the disputed site "did not shake the faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the disputed site."

The bench also said: "The evidence indicates that despite the existence of a mosque at the site, Hindu worship at the place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram was not restricted."

"The existence of an Islamic structure at a place considered sacrosanct by the Hindus did not stop them from continuing their worship at the disputed site and within the precincts of the structure prior to the incidents of 1856-7," the bench said.

The court also noted

that even after the construction of the dividing wall by the British, the Hindus continued to assert their right to pray below the central dome.