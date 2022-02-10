‘A game of two boys, but we'll win': PM Modi takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav-Jayant Chaudhary alliance for UP Assembly polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an eternal optimist – he is sure it will be a cakewalk for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and shrugged off the opposition alliance forged by main challenger Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Chaudhary as a "game of two boys" that has been played out before and will meet a similar end.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, without naming an earlier tie-up between Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi, which was demolished by the BJP five years ago, he said, "They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe' (Two donkeys from Gujarat). Uttar Pradesh taught them a lesson."

"Another time there were "two boys" and a "bua-ji" with them. Still, it didn't work out," the Prime Minister said, heaping scorn on the opposition.

Equating "fake socialism" with "dynastic" designs, he said the two, in fact, are one and the same. Calling dynastic politics the "biggest enemy of democracy", he said "fake Samajwadi denotes parivarvad (dynastic rule)".

"When I talk of fake socialism, it is about dynasty. Can you see (on the political horizon) Lohia ji's, George Fernandes' or Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists," he added Dismissing the political buzz, the Prime Minister said there is "pro-incumbency" in the five states going to polls and the theory that a party cannot replicate its success in consecutive polls in Uttar Pradesh has been debunked.

‘‘We won in 2014. We were then voted (to power) in 2017 & 2019. So, the old theory has been rejected by UP. They accepted us in 2014, 2017 and 2019. They'll accept us in 2022 after seeing our work," PM Modi added.

Having a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the government in Parliament, PM Modi said he cannot reply to a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:45 AM IST