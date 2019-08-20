A curious case in UP shows the malaise runs deeper

Lucknow: A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was burnt alive in front of her five-year-old daughter after she complained to the police that her husband has divorced her by uttering "talaq" thrice on phone.

The incident was reported from Gadra village near the India-Nepal border. Sayeeda and Nafees, both residents of the same village, married about six years ago. Nafees works in Mumbai and they have two children.

The practice of ‘triple talaq’ has been criminalised under a law passed by Parliament last month. According to the victim's father Ramzan Khan, his son-in-law Nafees, 26, had given "triple talaq" to his daughter on phone on August 6.

"Sayeeda went to lodge a complaint, but the police did not register a case and sent her home telling her to let her husband return from Mumbai. When Nafees arrived on August 15, the police summoned the couple.

They talked to them and told Sayeeda to stay with Nafees," the victim's father said in his complaint. Sayeeda's daughter Fatima told the police: "On Friday noon, my father returned after offering namaaz and told mother to go away since he had given her talaq. Then they got into an argument.

Contd. on P9: A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was burnt alive in front of her five-year-old daughter after she complained to the police that her husband has divorced her by uttering "talaq" thrice on phone.

"My grandfather Azizullah, grandmother Haseena, and aunts Gudiya and Nadira were also there. Father held my mother by her hair and thrashed her, my aunts poured kerosene and grandma and grandpa lit the matchstick."

Later, Sayeeda's brother Rafique took the five-year-old to police where she narrated the whole incident. A police team was dispatched and Sayeeda's body was sent for autopsy. The FIR was filed on Saturday but since then no arrests have been made.

"An FIR has been registered against Nafees and his family members on charges of dowry harassment and murder. The allegations of the victim's father about triple talaq will be probed," the Superintendent of Police said.

"It will be probed why a case was not registered if the victim had approached the police on August 6," he said.