9th century Shivalinga discovered in Vietnam

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed a 9th century Shiva Linga in MySon.

MySon is a cluster of partially ruined Hindu temples in central Vietnam. The sandstone monolith was discovered during a conservation project at MySon, which has been recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Minister for External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar described this excavation as a great cultural example of India's development friendship in a tweet where he also shared photographs of the ancient Shiva Linga.