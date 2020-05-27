9th century Shivalinga discovered in Vietnam

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed a 9th century Shiva Linga in MySon.
MySon is a cluster of partially ruined Hindu temples in central Vietnam. The sandstone monolith was discovered during a conservation project at MySon, which has been recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.
Minister for External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar described this excavation as a great cultural example of India's development friendship in a tweet where he also shared photographs of the ancient Shiva Linga.
