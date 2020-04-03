9Baje9Minute: A true 'masterstroke', says WhatsApp, Indians go on a sharing spree

A number of supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his decision to turn the lights off and have a candlelight vigil at their windows on Sunday at 9 pm.
Soon after the speech was delivered, people took to Twitter and WhatsApp to share what they felt was another reason behind PM Modi's 'masterclass.'
Here are some of the tweets and WhatsApp forwards that did the rounds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am, a day after he spoke to all the chief ministers via video conferencing.
We need to move from hopelessness to hope, the PM added. “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi said, adding that this will proof to show that nobody is alone. He, however, cautioned Indians to maintain social distancing while the lit the lamps.
