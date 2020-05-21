9 inspirational quotes by Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary

On this day, May 21, former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the year 1991. The attack was carried out by members of a militant organisation of Sri Lanka called Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The horrific incident brought the country in a state of shock, and sends chills down the spine even today.
Rajiv became the youngest Prime Minister at a mere age of 40 after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi. During his tenure, Gandhi was synonymous with the idea of a modern India. Here's are some inspirational quotes by him.
1. "Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain."
2. "A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."
3. "India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution."
4. "The world is changing much too fast for us to have a moribund system which is not flexible, which cannot evolve and develop with changes in our society, in our country, as they come about in the world."
5. "For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls."
6. "Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together."
7. "India is an Old country but a young nation…I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."
8. "Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."
9. "Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."
