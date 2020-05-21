9 inspirational quotes by Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary

On this day, May 21, former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the year 1991. The attack was carried out by members of a militant organisation of Sri Lanka called Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The horrific incident brought the country in a state of shock, and sends chills down the spine even today.

Rajiv became the youngest Prime Minister at a mere age of 40 after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi. During his tenure, Gandhi was synonymous with the idea of a modern India. Here's are some inspirational quotes by him.

1. "Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain."

2. "A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."

3. "India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution."

4. "The world is changing much too fast for us to have a moribund system which is not flexible, which cannot evolve and develop with changes in our society, in our country, as they come about in the world."

5. "For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls."