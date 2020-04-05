9 Baje 9 Minute: People gear up with diyas, candles as per PM Modi's appeal

On Sunday, the Indians have gathered in their balconies and windows along with diyas, candles and mobile torches as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to shut the lights at homes and instead light diyas and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm to show the country's togetherness in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)