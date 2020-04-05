9 Baje 9 Minute: Omar Abdullah asks why people are celebrating, Twitter says 'abrogation of Article 370'

Responding to PM Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Narendra Modi's appeal and the scores of people responding to it. He tweeted, "Corona gone?"
After fireworks being reported during the 9 "Baje 9 Minute" event, Abdullah said, "Fireworks in Delhi! What’s the celebration?"
However, Twitter users trolled him saying that the country is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Omar Abdullah took the trolling in his stride and tweeted, "I got 370 to trend again" "There is nothing more satisfying that a bakth frothing at the mouth hammering away brainlessly at their keyboard to troll me. I’ve missed it all these months in detention. Welcome back boys & girls," he added.
This is the second time Prime Minister Modi has sought to rally people amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the pandemic, which has claimed more than 65,600 lives globally and inflicted over 12 lakh people.
The Prime Minister had earlier asked them to clap or beat utensils on March 22 for five minutes at 5pm while observing 'janta curfew' from 7am to 9pm to thank those working in essentials services.
The overall death toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
(With PTI inputs)
