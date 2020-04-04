9 Baje 9 Minute: Hydro, gas resources to maintain grid stability, says POSOCO

The state-run Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) in its advisory to all states on Saturday clearly said that the reduction in load of the order of 12,000 to 13,000 MW would happen in 2-4 minutes and recover nine minutes later within 2-4 minutes on April 5 in the wake of switching off lights for nine minutes announced by PM Modi. This sharp reduction in load and recovery, which is unprecedented, will need to be handled through hydro and gas resources.

POSOCO has asked that all clocks at generating stations may be synchronized to Indian standard time (IST). During the evening peak hours – from 18.10 to 20.00 hrs- hydro generation will be reduced and conserved for providing flexibility during 2100 hrs event. During this time thermal and gas generation should be scheduled in a manner so as to manage the peak.

Subsequently, after the peak hour, thermal interstate generation stations generation would be gradually reduced to near technical minimum level of 60% by 20.55 hrs and simultaneously hydro generation should be increased to maintain the load generation balance.

Hydro generation and gas generation should be ramped down starting from 20.57 hrs keeping a watch on the system frequency. The hydro units should be kept rolling at 0-10 % of the rating and not to be disconnected during this period. Gas station should be ramped down to the minimum level.

Ramping up of thermal machines should be carried out from 21.05 hrs on wards further from 21.09 hrs on wards hydro generation should be ramped up to meet increase in load. After stabilization of system parameters hydro units may be withdrawn in consultation with regional load dispatch centres (RLDCs) and state load dispatch centres (SLDCs).