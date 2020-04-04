9 Baje 9 Minute: CEO Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha Arun Bothra says 'power fluctuation is manageable'

As PM Narendra Modi has given a call to light candles and diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to highlight country's spirit in fighting COVID-19, people have raised concerns and said that it might cause electric grid to crash.

Earlier, even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor raised his concern and said that it is another move that the PM did not think about. "An unprecedented drop in electricity demand at 9 pm Sunday and an immediate surge at 9.09 pm could cause the electrical grid to crash. So Electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm and staggered return to normal after 9.09 pm. One more thing the PM did not think about!" Tharoor tweeted.

Others also raised similar concerns and said that the move would cause the electric grid to crash severely. However, responding to a concern by a Twitter user, Arun Bothra, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha said that "This power fluctuation is easily manageable. Nothing to worry."