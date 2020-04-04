9 Baje 9 Minute: CEO Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha Arun Bothra says 'power fluctuation is manageable'

As PM Narendra Modi has given a call to light candles and diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to highlight country's spirit in fighting COVID-19, people have raised concerns and said that it might cause electric grid to crash.
Earlier, even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor raised his concern and said that it is another move that the PM did not think about. "An unprecedented drop in electricity demand at 9 pm Sunday and an immediate surge at 9.09 pm could cause the electrical grid to crash. So Electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm and staggered return to normal after 9.09 pm. One more thing the PM did not think about!" Tharoor tweeted.
Others also raised similar concerns and said that the move would cause the electric grid to crash severely. However, responding to a concern by a Twitter user, Arun Bothra, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha said that "This power fluctuation is easily manageable. Nothing to worry."
Another twitter user asked "What happens to those on ventilators?"
Bothra replied, "Talk is about switching off the lights. Ventilators are not lights."
A letter written by Uttar Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (UPSLDC) to concerned officers for urgent actions to be taken up for smooth and safe operation of the grid on April 5 read "It is estimated on April 5 occasion in case of switching off lighting load in Uttar Pradesh (while whole country would also be doing the same activity) approximately 3000 MW sharp load reduction phenomenon may occur in the State in a very little duration of time."
It said that the load reduction may also cause a high voltage surge in the Uttar Pradesh power grid.
The UPSLDC requested that appropriate instructions be issued to the field officers to ensure that all reactors in Uttar Pradesh power grid must be kept in service during the period and capacitor banks must be kept out of service.
In a video message on Friday, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19.
