9 baje 9 minute: Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav urges people to light lamps, candles against unemployment

Taking a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday urged people of the poll-bound Bihar to come on their terrace, balcony or outside their houses and light lamps, candles and lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm today (Wednesday) against unemployment and privatization of government establishments.

"Many self-help groups especially unemployed people have called on people to light lamps, candles and lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. Our party is supporting this campaign. Today the biggest issue in the country is unemployment," Yadav said.

"In Bihar around 7 crore youth are unemployed. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many people came back but Nitish Kumar didn't provide them employment even after the Supreme Court's order," the RJD leader added.