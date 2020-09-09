9 baje 9 minute: Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav urges people to light lamps, candles against unemployment

Taking a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday urged people of the poll-bound Bihar to come on their terrace, balcony or outside their houses and light lamps, candles and lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm today (Wednesday) against unemployment and privatization of government establishments.
"Many self-help groups especially unemployed people have called on people to light lamps, candles and lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. Our party is supporting this campaign. Today the biggest issue in the country is unemployment," Yadav said.
"In Bihar around 7 crore youth are unemployed. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many people came back but Nitish Kumar didn't provide them employment even after the Supreme Court's order," the RJD leader added.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition on Tuesday claimed that if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) fought the Bihar Assembly elections alone it wouldn't be able to get seats even in double digits.
"Nitish Kumar fought the Vidhan Sabha elections in 1995 in unified Bihar (now Bihar and Jharkhand) and got just seven seats. In 2014, he fought with the Left and got just two seats. If ever in his lifetime he fights alone the glorious face will not even get seats in double digits. This is my challenge and claim," Yadav's said.
Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29.
The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates.
(With ANI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)