83 percent sitting Haryana MLAs are crorepatis: ADR report

New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of sitting MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) in Haryana are crorepatis, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR report also said that 75 out of the 90 sitting MLAs in Haryana possess assets worth more than one crore rupees. According to the ADR report, the average of assets per sitting MLA in Haryana was Rs 12.97 crore. Party-wise, the average assets per MLA for 48 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs analysed was Rs 10.34 crore, while for 18 MLAs of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the average assets stood at Rs 13.63 crore.

The average assets of 15 Congress MLAs was Rs 12.43 crore. For the two Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) MLAs the average assets were valued at Rs 80.12 crore, while the 5 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 13.93 crore. Ten MLAs in Haryana have criminal cases pending against them. The ADR analysis is based on the affidavits filed by these MLAs in the 2014 elections.

ADR also pointed out that out of the 90 MLAs, 6 have declared serious criminal cases against them. Five (10 per cent) out of the 48 MLAs from BJP, Two (11 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from INLD and 1 MLA each from INC, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and the Independent member have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

While, two (4 per cent) out of 48 MLAs from the BJP and 1 MLA each from INC, INLD, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and the Independent member have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.