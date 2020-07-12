8.21 lakh cases and counting

The instances of the Covid-19 infections continued to go up in India for the fifth day with as many as 27,114 detected positive in the past 24 hours ended at 8 am on Saturday in as many as 2.82 lakh persons tested in a day across the country.

The infections recorded on Tuesday were 22,252 that went up on Wednesday to 22,752, 24,873 on Thursday and 26,606 on Friday. So far 8.21 lakh persons were detected since March among as many as 1.13 crore tested so far.

The recovery rate is also going up every day touching 62.78% of the total infected on Saturday as against 61.13% on Tuesday, 61.53 on Wednesday, 62.08% on Thursday, and 62.42% on Friday. As many as 19,873 patients were cured and discharged in a day, raising the total number of persons recovered so far to 5.15 lakh while 2.83 lakh active cases are still in hospitals under treatment.