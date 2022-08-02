81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India Notice': MoS Home in Lok Sabha

81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India Notice': MoS in Lok Sabha |

In the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha the Ministry of Home Affairs told the house that from 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given 'Leave India Notice' while 117 were deported. 726 were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts.

The monsoon session in both the houses of the parliament have been constantly disrupted by the Opposition due to which there has barely been any discussion on any of the listed topics.

This is developing story