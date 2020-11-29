8-year-old girl raped, killed in Rajasthan

Jaipur

An 8-year-old girl sleeping next to her elder sister was kidnapped from her home, raped and murdered, in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan. Her body with injury marks on her head was recovered from a dry well in Meghpura village under Chhoti Sadri police station, on Wednesday.

Chhoti Sadri SHO Ravindra Singh said her father filed a report on Wednesday afternoon his daughter was missing. He stated he went to his farm on Tuesday night, his wife, and 2 daughters were home. The little one was taken by unknown assailants while she was sleeping next to her sister. The next day when he returned, his wife told him the daughter was missing. They searched for her but in vain. Her father filed a report. Police along with villagers searched for the girl whose body was found from a well near her house, said Singh.

He said it seemed the criminal tried to smash her head with a heavy object.

The body was taken to hospital where a medical board conducted the post mortem and doctors confirmed the rape. The body was handed over to the family for last rites, he said.