8 swine flu deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 20 jawans test positive

Amid deadly coronavirus scare, now swine flu cases have gone up in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 81 positive cases of swine flu have been reported in Meerut.

Speaking on it, Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rajkumar told the news agency ANI that 81 patients have been tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.

"Till now, 81 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 PAC jawans. 11 PAC jawans have been discharged from the hospital while other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after 5 days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for swine flu," Dr Rajkumar told ANI.