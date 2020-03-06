8 swine flu deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 20 jawans test positive

Amid deadly coronavirus scare, now swine flu cases have gone up in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 81 positive cases of swine flu have been reported in Meerut.
Speaking on it, Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rajkumar told the news agency ANI that 81 patients have been tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.
"Till now, 81 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 PAC jawans. 11 PAC jawans have been discharged from the hospital while other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after 5 days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for swine flu," Dr Rajkumar told ANI.
Till now eight people have died in Meerut after falling prey to swine flu. The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a team to examine the deaths. In the wake of swine flu cases, a team from Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services visited Meerut on February 29.
The state administration has asked district hospitals and other private hospitals to increase the number of beds in the isolation wards. While the cases of swine flu are on the rise, doctors have advised that only one member of the family should be involved in taking care of the infected patient to avoid the spread of the disease. Doctors have even advised people to wash hands frequently, wear a mask when in the vicinity of the patient and take care of cleanliness in the patient's room.
