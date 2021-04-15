8 Pakistani nationals arrested with 30 kg heroin worth Rs 300 crore off Gujarat coast

Mumbai: A Pakistani fishing boat ‘NUH’ with 30 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 300 crore was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard off Jakhau coast in Gujarat in a joint intelligence based operation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat in the intervening night of April 14 and 15. Eight Pakistani nationals who were onboard the boat have been arrested.

According to Coast Guard sources, the operation was launched on a specific intelligence on April 13 which reported of a suspected boat trafficking narcotic in the international maritime boundary line (IMBL).

The Indian Coast Guard along with ATS officials launched a fast interceptor boat to intercept the Pakistani boat. At midnight on April 14, the Pakistani boat was sighted in Indian waters and were intercepted.

Indian Coast Guard boarded the boat and found 30 packets of heroin each weighing approximately 1 kilogram each. Preliminary investigations reveal that the consignment was headed to land on Gujarat coast. The boat along with eight Pakistani nationals were escorted to Jakhau where Gujarat ATS will conduct a detailed interrogation, said Coast Guard officials.

This hasn’t been the first case where Coast Guard has intercepted boats carrying heroin. On March 18, Coast Guard had apprehended a vessel SLB Ravihansi with 300 kilograms of heroin, 05 AK-47 Rifle and 1000 rounds of ammunition off Lakshadweep Island, which was suspected to have originated from Makran coast in Pakistan. Later on March 21, Coast Guard had apprehended SLB Akarsha Duwa carrying 200 kg of high-grade heroin and 60 kg hashish.

Coast Guard had also apprehended a Sri Lankan boat Shenaya Duwa off Kanyakumari with 120 kgs of narcotics worth nearly Rs 1000 cr and five weapons.