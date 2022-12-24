e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia8 killed in Tamil Nadu tragic accident after car falls into 40-feet-deep pit

8 killed in Tamil Nadu tragic accident after car falls into 40-feet-deep pit

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

Theni: Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy injured in Tamil Nadu's Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit, officials said.

Ayyappa devotees were returning from Sabrimala

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.

"Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni said, adding that two persons have been rescued and rushed to a hospital.

Two rescued, rushed to hospital

The two rescued include a 9-year-old boy. They were severely injured and were rushed to the nearby government hospital where first aid was provided.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Satara: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore meets with accident on Pune-Pandharpur road, sustains chest injuries
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 Update: RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers coming from China and other South Asian...

COVID-19 Update: RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers coming from China and other South Asian...

8 killed in Tamil Nadu tragic accident after car falls into 40-feet-deep pit

8 killed in Tamil Nadu tragic accident after car falls into 40-feet-deep pit

Rajasthan Shocker: RPSC 2nd grade teacher's recruitment papers leak just before exam day

Rajasthan Shocker: RPSC 2nd grade teacher's recruitment papers leak just before exam day

Bihar brick kiln explosion: Death toll rises to 9; 8 injured, treatment underway

Bihar brick kiln explosion: Death toll rises to 9; 8 injured, treatment underway

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA conduts raids in Kathua in connection to narco-terrorism case

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA conduts raids in Kathua in connection to narco-terrorism case