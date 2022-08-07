Watch: 8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana

8 bogies of a goods train derailed on Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana |

On Sunday afteroon 8 bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana. The entire railway track has been blocked.

#WATCH | 8 bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, railway track blocked pic.twitter.com/s2xCx4H6ei — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

"The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The police official said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic.

A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.