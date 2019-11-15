78-year-old DHFL fixed depositor dies after family informs that FDs will not be available for a while

On 10 November, a 78-year-old woman who had 15 fixed deposits with crisis hit Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) died, after son informed her that some of her FDs will not be available for a while.

According to Live Mint, Speaking over the phone from Bhilai, Mridul Kumar Biswas said his 78-year-old mother held 15 fixed deposits totalling Rs 38 lakh in DHFL. While two had matured in November, the rest will mature in the coming years. Biswas, an employee at Bhilai Steel Plant, said his mother died hours after he informed her that some of her FDs, although matured, will not be available for a while.