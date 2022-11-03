e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp video call; files police complaint

75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp video call; files police complaint

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp call; complains to the police | ANI
Follow us on

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp video caller flashed her private parts.

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started showing her private parts. The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint. 

Read Also
Thane: Special court sentences man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for flashing a schoolgirl
article-image

Thippareddy demands action against the caller

He told reporters that when he received the first call, the caller did not reply to his questions. After a few minutes, he received another call in which the woman started showing her private parts.

"I then kept my phone aside. Again, I received a call after half-a-minute. I gave my phone to my wife who disconnected and blocked the number," the MLA said.

Thippareddy said on the advice of a police inspector he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police. 

Read Also
Man ‘flashes private parts, misbehaves with women’ at Karnataka mosque, arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp video call; files police complaint

75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp video call; files police complaint

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi whips himself in Telangana during Bonalu festival; watch video

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi whips himself in Telangana during Bonalu festival; watch video

SC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic...

SC terms plea for uniform education policy for children of migrant workers during pandemic...

Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of liquor bottles go viral; watch

Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of liquor bottles go viral; watch

IIMC declares round-2 seat allocation result, check direct link here

IIMC declares round-2 seat allocation result, check direct link here