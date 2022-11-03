75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp video call; files police complaint

75-year-old Karnataka BJP leader flashed at by woman on WhatsApp call; complains to the police | ANI

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp video caller flashed her private parts.

The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started showing her private parts. The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint.

Read Also Thane: Special court sentences man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for flashing a schoolgirl

Thippareddy demands action against the caller

He told reporters that when he received the first call, the caller did not reply to his questions. After a few minutes, he received another call in which the woman started showing her private parts.

"I then kept my phone aside. Again, I received a call after half-a-minute. I gave my phone to my wife who disconnected and blocked the number," the MLA said.

Thippareddy said on the advice of a police inspector he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.