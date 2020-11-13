7.5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya next Diwali: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his resolve to light up 7.5 lakh diyas in Ayodhya next Diwali. Speaking at a mega show of Deepotsav2020 on Friday, the first since the landmark SC judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi last November and bhoomi-pujan of Ram Temple in August this year, the chief minister said, “This year’s Diwali is special. It will fulfil the Ram Temple craving of nearly 500 years.”

Thanking the PM, Yogi said, "Covid had posed a huge challenge this year. But under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we not only overcame the pandemic, but were also successful in undertaking the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Janambhumi.”

Later, he lit diyas at Ram ki Paidi.

The temple-town has been lit with 5.51 lakh diyas, which is likely to make a Guiness record once again. Over 10 lakh volunteers were part of the grand show.

The entire city was glittering -- banks of the Sarayu river, temples and mutts; huge colourful mandaps have been prepared to display tableaux depicting various chapters of the Ramcharitmanas and the darbar of Ram Lalla, besides 25 different sculptures of Lord Ram.

A laser show and folk dances were the major attraction at Ram ki Paidi on the river bank. The actors enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman were also the part of the celebration. Later, they were coronated by Chief Minister Yogi and Governor Anandi Ben Patel The entire celebration was beamed on TV channels, Youtube and other social media platforms.