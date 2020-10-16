75% dole used for COVID-19 equipment

The Calcutta HC on Friday ordered 75% of grants given by the West Bengal govt to Durga Puja pandals should be used on Covid-19 sanitisation and hygiene equipment and not on other things. It means the money will be used for buying equipment to ensure social distancing norms and maintain hygiene factors and used to improve community bonding.

The HC order comes in the wake of a PIL on Thursday questioning the grants of Rs50,000 to 39,946 Durga Puja pandals in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.