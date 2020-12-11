700 press conferences, 100 meetings: Here is BJP's plan against farmers' protest

With some farmer unions intensifying their protest against the central government over the recent agri reforms, the BJP has decided to hold nationwide programmes, including 'chaupals' in rural areas, to highlight the benefits of three farm laws.

Party sources said events, including press conferences and public programmes, will be held in most of the over 700 districts of the country in this regard.

The development comes amid opposition parties' united support to the farmers' protest and attack on the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The BJP has accused its rivals of misleading the farmers over the farm reforms and has alleged that opposition parties have been inciting them for selfish political interests.