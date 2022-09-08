7-year-old girl saved from kidnapping by villagers in UP's Gorakhpur

A 7-year-old girl was saved by the village residents in Belipar village after three people, who worked as sanitation workers tried to kidnap her.

The child was going to her school, when the three sanitation workers tried to lure her by offering her toffee and then tried to kidnap her. The three people were of the same family and included a husband, wife and son.

Arun Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP) South told ANI that, "The girl was going to school when these workers called her in the name of toffee and tried to kidnap her. When the girl started crying, the village residents and the child's parents came out and caught the three kidnappers."

SP Singh added, "They were brought to the police station and we have registered the case against them. All three are from Assam and the family used to do sanitation work here."

The police also confirmed that the girl is completely fine with her parents and further investigations are underway in the case.