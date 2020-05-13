7 special trains leave Karnataka carrying over 10,000 migrant workers on Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Karnataka inches 1000-mark

Bengaluru: Seven special trains left Karnataka carrying over 10,000 migrant workers back to their hometowns on Wednesday even as the State registered 34 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 959. There were two COVID-related deaths, taking the toll to 33.

The Shramik specials were mainly to Bapudam Motihari in Bihar, Danapur also in Bihar, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Lucknow, Purulia in Bengal and Hatia in Jharkhand.

In addition to the Bengaluru and Mysuru special trains, one more Shramik train was operated by the Southern Railway from Mangaluru to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. There was a huge crowd at Mangaluru railway station and migrants who could not board the train held a protest.

Apart from Shramik Specials, another train with 1,074 passengers left KSR Bengaluru station at 8:30 pm for New Delhi, following the partial resumption of normal services.