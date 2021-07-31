7 months on, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'receives his first COVID-19 shot' - Read to know reason for delay

In January 2021, India initiated the world's biggest inoculation drive. The initiative began with two vaccines, with senior citizens and essential service personnel getting their injections from January 16 onward. Since then, the drive has been expanded and the eligibility criteria modified several times, first including those above the age of 45 from April 1. A month later, all adults (18 and above) were included in the drive. But it is only recently that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has joined the vaccinated section of India.

Congress party sources informed ANI on Friday evening that the Wayanad MP had been inoculate earlier this week. "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken his COVID-19 vaccination on July 28. Hence, he did not attend the House on July 29 and July 30," they explained.

The seeming delay stems from the fact that Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April. Not being a senior citizen, he would only have become eligible for inoculation at the beginning of April. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID-19. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader had tweeted on April 20.

In May, the Centre had accepted the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, telling those who had been infected to delay their jab(s) after recovery. As such, people in India are now instructed to wait for three months before taking the vaccine.