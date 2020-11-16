7 labourers from Bihar killed in Himachal Pradesh road accident; President Kovind, PM Modi express grief

Shimla: Seven labourers from Bihar were killed and one was injured when a vehicle rolled into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Monday.

The victims were coming from Ludhiana city in Punjab. The accident occurred around 3 a.m. Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told the media that six died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and was undergoing treatment in the Zonal Hospital in Mandi town, some 175 km from here.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a tweet, President Kovind wished a speedy recovery to the injured while expressing grief over the loss of lives. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."