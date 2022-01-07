7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India: Centre

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government mandated that all international arriving passengers will have to undergo home quarantine for 7 days. This will be followed by an RTPCR test on the eighth day. The new standard operating procedure will be valid with effect from January 11, 2022, until further order, said the new government circular.

According to the latest circular, people willing to travel to India will have to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal -- https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration.

The guidelines also stated that the travellers coming from "at-risk" countries will have to submit samples for Covid-19 testing at the point of arrival. They will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

As per the protocol, if anyone tests positive, their samples will be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network. Those who test positive will be managed at an isolation facility and treated.

The guidelines further added that all passengers, including the two per cent selected for random testing, will remain in home quarantine for a week upon testing negative and will take the RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

Meanwhile, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 150-crore mark on Friday. Terming it a “historic achievement”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it could be attained only because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the “able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

India’s daily number of cases crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday as the country registered 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

