64% women home buyers now see real estate as preferred investment asset: Anarock

Women are emerging in greater numbers as key homebuyers. Over the years, an increasing number of Indian women have been making independent and individual investments in the real estate market.

According to the latest ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey, real estate is now the preferred investment asset class for 64 per cent of women respondents. It was 62 per cent in the last study (H2 2020) and 57 per cent in the pre-Covid survey (H2 2019)

The report further found out that, 3BHKs are the most favoured configurations for approximately 41 per cent women respondents, followed by 36 per cent women home seekers voting for 2BHKs. At least 11 per cent are looking for 4BHK homes or larger.

Anuj Puri, Chalman - ANAROCK Group, said, "While traditionally, women have always been an integral part in Indian families' homebuying process, the trend of women as independent buyers and investors with distinct choices is a more recent phenomenon, Women's affinity to housing purchase has increased markedly since the pandemic-from 57 per cent votes in pre-COVID-19 survey to nearly 64 per cent in the current edition. Now, we see that the pandemic has also influenced their property preferences."

There has also been an increase in women looking at real estate from an investment perspective. Of total women respondents looking to buy homes, approx. 26 per cent declared investment their primary motivator, while 74 per cent had an end-user perspective. Contrastingly, a year ago, the same survey showed an end-use vs. investment ratio of 82:18. Their strengthening investment sentiment is a clear indicator of women's increasing financial independence.

The survey indicates that over 38 per cent of participating women home seekers prefer the city peripheries, while 30 per cent will buy homes within the city limits. Only 11 per cent are eyeing the city centres.

In budget categories, at least 67 per cent of women home seekers will buy properties in the mid and premium segments (properties priced Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 Cr) Of this, approx. 34 per cent are focusing on a budget range between INR 90 lakh to Rs 15 Cr, followed by 33 per cent preferring homes within the Rs 45 lakh to INR 90 lakh budget bracket.

In the same survey last year, affordable and mid-segment homes priced within Rs 90 lakh were the top pick of participating women home seekers, with nearly 66 per cent voting for this budget range.

Moreover, there is a marginal rise of 2 per cent in demand for ultra-luxury property priced >INR 2.5 Cr from 5 per cent in the H2 2020 survey to 7 per cent in the current H2 2021 edition. A very significant 79 per cent of women respondents prefer either ready to move homes or properties to be completed within the next six months. Over 10 per cent of women respondents are looking to buy properties in newly launched projects, while another 11 per cent will purchase homes in projects scheduled for completion in more than one year.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:39 PM IST