64% males among COVID fatalities: Health Ministry

New Delhi: There are at least 64% deaths in males and 36 per cent in females, revealed an analysis of COVID deaths in India, a Health Ministry document said on Thursday. The analysis further indicated that, in terms of age distribution, 0.5 per cent deaths are reported in less than 15 years of age group, 2.5 per cent in 15-30 years age group, 11.4 per cent in 30-45 years age group, 35.1 per cent in 45-60 years age group and 50.5 per cent in people above 60 years of age.

Further, 73 per cent of the death cases had underlying co-morbidities. Elderly people (above 60 years of age) and people having co-morbidities are identified as high risk groups for COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, at least 3,435 individuals so far have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India. —Agencies