62 arrested, notices to 3 thousand to abstain from protests: UP DGP OP Singh

"We have also sent notices to approximately 3,000 people requesting them to abstain from any kind of protest, demonstration and any kind of violence," he added.

Singh added that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

"Various organisations had called for public agitation programs at various locations in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that in mind Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed throughout the state, therefore, no assembly of more than four people is allowed. We urge people to desist from taking part in protests," he said.

"We have also deployed extra battalions of police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and increased the frequency of patrolling vehicles in the entire state," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the city police team in Lucknow, under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), nabbed three people accused of rumour-mongering on social media.

The three accused, namely, Fawad, Sadan Ali and Ali Mullah Khan were arrested from different parts of the city and sent to jail.