6,116 Ganesh idols submerged into Mumbai water bodies during 'visarjan'

Mumbai: The immersion of the ''one-and-half day'' Ganesh idols began in Mumbai on Saturday, with 6,116 idols making their way into lakes and other artificial water bodies till 6 pm, an official said.

He said the idols immersed comprise 55 ''sarvajanik'' or public ones, 6047 household ones and 14 ''hartalikas'' (idols made to celebrate Teej falling in the monsoon), with 3,600 idols being immersed in artificial lakes.

The immersion process is being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the help of the metropolis' police, and no untoward incident had been reported so far, he added.

The festival, among the state's most patronized, is being celebrated in a low-key manner amid several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of a possible third wave of infections.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:15 PM IST