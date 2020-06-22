60,000 ventilators to be available by June-end

New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that currently the country has 21,000 ventilators and assured that by June end around 60,000 ventilators will be made available through PM-CARES fund.

"We had not any dedicated COVID hospitals when the lockdown was announced. Today, we have 1,000 dedicated COVID hospitals and 2 lakh COVID dedicated beds. We have 21,000 ventilators and 60,000 ventilators will be available, through PM-CARES fund by June end," Nadda said at "Uttar Pradesh Jam Samvad Rally" here.

Nadda said the country is manufacturing 4.5 lakhs PPE kits daily. "When the lockdown was announced, we were not producing any PPE kits. Today very proudly I can say that Modi Ji has motivated local manufactures and now we are producing 4.5 lakhs PPE kits daily," he said.

He said 19 crore food packets and 45 lakh ration kits have been distributed by party workers to the needy. "When we were in the lockdown, We thought about how we will be able to serve cror­es of people. Using digital tools, we worked to engage the workers and put them in service. In the lockdown, 19 crore food packets have been sent by BJP workers to the needy. 5 crore ration kits have been distributed. BJP workers of UP have distributed 5 crore food packets and 45 lakh ration kits,” he said.