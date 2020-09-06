59 gm vs 500 kg: As Kerala Enforcement Squad seizes 500 kg dry Ganja, Twitter asks whereabouts of NCB

A photo of 500 kg dry 'ganja' seized by Kerala State Enforcement Squad went viral on Tuesday, prompting amused reactions from Twitter users.

While several Twitter users took a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), others asked whether the seized weed was for a Bollywood party.

One user commented, "In BJP government 59 gm ganja>> 500kg ganja (sic)."

"NCB anywhere? Ah they are busy with 58 gram marijuana case (sic)," another one commented.

For those of who cannot decipher these comments, the NCB has arrested several people in the ongoing drug case which came into light after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And after arresting two men in the case, it had said that it recovered 59 grams of cannabis from them.

When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and NCB officials have claimed that through them they reached Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.

Miranda, they had said, used to allegedly procure drugs from them on the purported instructions of Showik, agency officials said.

Both Lakhani and Arora have been granted bail. The NCB had said it recovered 59 grams of cannabis from them.

Netizens were quick to compare the two cases and came up with hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Check out the other reactions here: