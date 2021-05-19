5.86 cr vaccines to be provided to states: Govt

New Delhi

According to the advance visibility provided by the Centre to states and UTs, a total of 5.86 crore Covid vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to them from May 1 to June 15, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4.87 crore doses will also be available till June end for direct procurement by states and UTs, the ministry said.

In view of the above visibility of vaccines with clear supply timelines till June and in order to ensure efficient and judicious utilisation of available doses for successful implementation of the vaccination drive, the states and UTs have been advised to prepare a district-wise, Covid Vaccination Centre-wise plan for administration of vaccines. They were advised to use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan, to ensure that there is no overcrowding at CVCs.

and that the process of booking appointments on CoWIN is hassle-free, a ministry statement said.

Both state governments and private CVCs have been advised to publish their vaccination calendar on CoWIN digital platform in advance and to desist from publishing single-day vaccination calendars.