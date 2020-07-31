54 Congress MLAs shifted to Jaisalmer

Jaipur / New Delhi

Amid the political crisis raging in Rajasthan, over 50 Congress MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot faction have left Jaipur by charter flights to reach Jaisalmer. Around 54 MLAs left the hotel at Delhi-Jaipur highway where they have been put up since July 13. They boarded three charter flights for the Golden City. More MLAs would be leaving later. Gehlot is also expected to join the MLAs in Jaisalmer.

The decision to shift the MLAs to Jaisalmer comes a day after Gehlot claimed at a legislators' meeting that ‘unlimited money’ was being offered to the MLAs after a date had been decided for the Assembly session. The session has been scheduled to begin on August 14. Gehlot has given indications that he would seek a floor test when the session convenes. Senior Congress leaders have been claiming support of 102 MLAs.

The MLAs will be put up at the Suryagarh Hotel in the Shergarh area of Jaisalmer.

Now, Raj Cong chief whip moves SC

As a follow-up to a petition filed early this week by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Friday filed a 207-page-long petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court's July 24 interim order restraining the Assembly Speaker from deciding the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, and sought ex-parte stay of the said interim order and prohibit further proceedings before the Jaipur bench of the High Court.

It claims the High Court "exceeded its jurisdiction in issuing a 'status quo' direction qua the disqualification proceedings initiated by the petitioner against the respondents". It seeks leave to appeal against the HC's order.

Gehlot questions BJP's criticism

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year. "The BJP got four MPs of TDP merged with it overnight in Rajya Sabha. That merger is right and the merger of six MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan is wrong," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

SOG to move HC for voice sample

Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group will move HC to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain, held after being allegedly cau­ght on audio tapes discussing the "plot" to topp­le the state govt. Jain was produced before a co­u­rt on Friday where he refused to give his vo­i­ce sample, saying he does not have faith in SOG probe, and FSL report can be manipulated.