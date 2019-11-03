53-year-old Rajasthan man charred to death while passersby kept recording the incident instead of helping him

In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old businessman was charred to death while passersby kept recording the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue him.

According to reports, the 53-year-old was identified as Premchand Jain, who hailed from Rajasthan's Kota. The incident took place when Jain was on his way to his factory in Anantpura. He was driving on the Kota-Udaipur highway at around 10 am on October 30, when his car suddenly broke down. He restarted the car and drove it a few hundred metres away when some passersby noticed smoke inside it. Passersby in the area at the time reported seeing fumes of smoke emerge from the car as the man desperately tried to escape, failing to do so due to his car’s central locking system.

Later, the car burst into flames and the man was burnt to death right in the middle of the road in broad daylight. Rather than helping Jain passersby kept shooting the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue him. Later, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. But by then, the man inside the car had almost reduced to a skeleton by the time the flames were doused. Initial investigation suggested that a short-circuit led to the incident. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for further investigation into the matter.