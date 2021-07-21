5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner; another quake measuring 3.6 rocks Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet.
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Leh on Wednesday morning, National Centre for Seismology informed.
According to National Centre for Seismology, the tremors of earthquake were felt at 4:57 am on Wednesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology.
(With inputs from ANI)
