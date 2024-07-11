52 New Schools Of C’garh Selected For PM Shri Smart School Scheme

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Union government has announced the selection of 52 new schools in Chhattisgarh under the PM Shri scheme, marking the third phase of the project. With this addition, a total of 263 schools across the state have now been included in the initiative.

These selected schools, comprising 47 from classes 1st to 12th and 5 from classes 6th to 12th, will undergo comprehensive development to transform into smart schools. Facilities such as smart classrooms, advanced science and mathematics labs, sports infrastructure, and digital libraries will be established to enhance the learning environment.

Initiated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on February 19, 2024, the PM Shri Yojana has already benefited 211 schools of Chhattisgarh in its first phase. Each selected school will receive Rs 2-2 crore from the government for infrastructure development.

Under the new education policy, these PM Shri schools will prioritize learning outcomes, with 75% adherence to central government guidelines and 25% to state criteria. They will integrate ICT and digital classrooms, fostering vocational education and linking students to internship and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Furthermore, these model schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as computer labs, libraries, and eco-friendly infrastructure in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Future plans aim to expand the PM Shri model to middle, high school, and higher secondary levels, ensuring systematic inclusion and financial support from the central government for continued enhancement of educational standards.