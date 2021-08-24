e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India," said NCS in a tweet. Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:04 PM IST
