500 foreign delegates to participate in Vibrant Goa expo

Panaji: Over 500 foreign delegates from over 50 countries are expected to participate in 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019', a three-day investment meet which will kick-off near Panaji on Thursday.

According to the organisers, the prime focus of Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 is inclusive development in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, industries, technology, youth and skill development, knowledge sharing and networking.

The objective of the expo is also to open windows of opportunities for the local business community in Goa, who will get to interact with nearly 500 delegates from outside India and over 2000 domestic delegates, who are keen on looking for partners in their respective businesses," Rajkumar Kamat, President of the event told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the event would look to project Goa as a destination for investment. The event is being held in association with the Goa government, which has contributed Rs. 2 crore towards the expenses of hosting the business expo.

Manoj Caculo, President of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the key body organising the event, also said that several business international chambers would be participating in the event.

"We are looking to sign memorandums of understanding with at least three countries in the course of the event," Caculo said. The organisers also said that 19 trade delegations would be conducting a one-to-one interaction with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the three-day event, which will also feature 25 knowledge summit lectures, in which 86 speakers would be participating.