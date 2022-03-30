50% crew members to undergo random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

New Delhi: Now all Indian carriers will need to conduct a pre-flight breath analyser (BA) test on at least half of their pilots and cabin crew members on a daily basis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday revised its BA guidelines in wake of the improved pandemic situation and increased air traveller numbers.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests.

"In case of flying training institutes, 50 percent of instructors and 40 percent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyzer on daily basis," stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

While 50% of the cockpit and cabin crew will now be undergoing the random pre-flight BA test, 10% of the ground handlers, air traffic controllers and other airport staff will also be subjected to the test.



Before COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo this test. If for any reason crew members missed this test pre-flight, they would have to give the same at the arrival airport.

All aviation personnel who need to undergo testing as per rules will have to give an undertaking that they have not consumed alcohol in 12 hours before reporting time for operating flights and are hence not under the influence of alcohol.

The undertaking must also contain a warning that in case of violation of the undertaking, strict enforcement action including off rostering and suspension in accordance with applicable rules will be taken by DGCA against the individual, the regulator said.

India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.

