‘5%, You Know What’s 5%’: Chidambaram mocks government over GDP slowdown

As he was being led out of a Supreme Court hearing, reporters asked a different question, but Chidambaram flashed his trademark smile and had only one thing to say - 5%. "Sir, you want to say anything? You have been in custody for 15 days," NDTV asked the Congress leader flanked by CBI officers and the police. "5 per cent," Chidambaram replied, gesturing with his hand to convey the number, apparently chiding the government over the GDP crawl. ‘‘You know what 5 per cent is? You remember 5 per cent," he said over his shoulder at the reporter, who called out, "GDP?"