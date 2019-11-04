5-year-old girl falls into 50-feet deep borewell in Karnal, rescue operations on

Chandigarh: A 5-year-old girl fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell in Harsinghpura village in Haryana's Karnal district and a rescue operation was on to pull her out, police said on Monday.

She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields on Sunday in Gharaunda area, a police official said. After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child, but then found that she had fallen into the borewell, he said.

The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. Later, the NDRF was also informed, the official said.

Oxygen was being supplied inside the borewell and the rescuers used a camera to check on the child through which they saw her foot. An audio recording of her parents' voice was also played to give her a sense of security, the police said.

Earlier in July, two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, was pulled out dead from a 150-foot deep borewell shaft in Punjab's Sangrur district after an unsuccessful rescue operation which lasted over four days.

In March, an 18-month old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana's Hisar district, two days after he had fallen into it. In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later.