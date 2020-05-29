5 things to know about Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar who passed away, aged 84

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar passed away late on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 84.

M P Veerendra Kumar, the Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI's Board of Directors, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, saying he made an invaluable contribution to media and journalism.

"He was a multifaceted personality. The veteran leader was also an accomplished journalist and a prolific writer," Naidu, who is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said. "Human rights and environmental conservation were recurring themes in his writings. He was always deeply committed to the cause of the deprived and marginalised," Naidu said in a series of tweets.