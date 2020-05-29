5 things to know about Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar who passed away, aged 84

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar passed away late on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 84.
M P Veerendra Kumar, the Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi and a member of PTI's Board of Directors, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. His last rites will be held at Wayanad tomorrow.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, saying he made an invaluable contribution to media and journalism.
"He was a multifaceted personality. The veteran leader was also an accomplished journalist and a prolific writer," Naidu, who is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said. "Human rights and environmental conservation were recurring themes in his writings. He was always deeply committed to the cause of the deprived and marginalised," Naidu said in a series of tweets.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I’m sorry to hear about the passing of author & Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Group, M P Veerendra Kumar Ji. My condolences to his family, colleagues & friends in this time of grief."
Even, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of M P Veerendra Kumar and said he will always be remembered for his service to nation. "Saddened at the news of demise of former Union Minister & Rajya Sabha MP, Shri M P Veerendra Kumar ji. A prolific writer & journalist of repute, he will always be remembered for his service to the nation. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti!"
Kumar is survived by wife Usha and children -- Asha, Nisha, Jayalakshmi, and MV Shreyams Kumar.
He was born to Marudevi Avva and Padmaprabha Gowder, a leader of Socialist Party on July 22, 1936, in Wayanad's Kalpetta. He was also arrested during the Emergency.
During 1987-91, Kumar was elected a member of the Kerala legislative assembly. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kozhikode constituency and served as Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and later Finance.
Veerendra Kumar, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent candidate, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held for the lone seat from Kerala in March 2018.
Veerendra Kumar had also served thrice as the Chairman of Press Trust of India, and at the time of his death was one of the directors in the news agency's board.
