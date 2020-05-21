5 test COVID-19 positive in Amravati district; tally now 139

Five more persons, including four women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday in Maharashtra's Amravati district, taking the overall tally to 139, an official said.
A statement from the civil surgeon's office here said four women and a man tested positive for the viral infection.
With these fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in the district has gone up to 139.
The new coronavirus patients reside in different localities of the city, the statement added.
