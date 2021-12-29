SP suspends 5 party workers accused of 'conspiring to create ruckus’ during PM Modi’s Kanpur visit

A day after some Samajwadi Party workers allegedly created ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kanpur, the party chief Akhilesh yadav on Wedensday reportedly have suspended them on grounds of indiscipline.

An FIR was launched by the Kanpur police at the Naubasta police station against Samajwadi Party members for 'conspiring to create ruckus' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur on Tuesday.

A video was shared showing Samajwadi Party (SP) members burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy and henceforth, the action was taken by the police.

In the video, a group of SP workers are seen burning the PM's effigy on a roadside in Kanpur. The group also vandalised cars parked nearby causing the police to interfere.

With the video tweeted by the BJP, the party alleged that the SP workers were seen burning the Prime Minister's effigy and the group also attacked and vandalised a car after being confronted by a passer-by about the havoc being caused.

The BJP also alleged that the SP workers attacked the car because it carried posters of Modi over it.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured strict action against the perpetrators.

The five were arrested on Wednesday by the Kanpur police and said that the investigation in the matter will be done and guaranted strict action against the vandalizers.

