5 Rafale jets inducted, can be deployed at LAC at short notice: Rajnath

He was in Russian capital earlier this month to participate in a joint meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghi Cooperation Organisation, Collective Security treaty organisation and Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

The defence minister said, "Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty."

Singh said that there is vibrant defence cooperation between India and France. "Rafale deal is a game-changer. I am confident our air force has acquired a technological edge with Rafale," the minister pointed out.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly who was also part of induction ceremony said that today is a stellar achievement for both countries. "Rafale means a gust of wind if you are poetic and can also mean a burst of fire in a battlefield," the French Defence Minister said.

Addressing the gathering Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said: "What we see is a result of decisive action by the government to break the impasse over the MMRCA deal. Today the Rafale has been operationally inducted. We are good to go."

"Golden Arrows are singularly blessed to be equipped with Rafale. The squadron has undergone intense integrated training with aircraft of other fleets. They are good to go and deliver," the Air Chief said.

He also thanked the French Air Force for their support and providing tankers for the ferry.

Rafale is a 4.5 generation aircraft and has the latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.

At Ambala, the programme started with the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, then a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja'. Then Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by 'Sarang Aerobatic Team'.

Afterwards, a traditional water cannon salute was given to the Rafale aircraft. The programme culminated with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.

Earlier in the day, Singh had received Parly at Palam Technical Area in New Delhi and thereafter flew to Ambala.

Rafale is an Omni-role aircraft which means it can carry out at least four missions in one sortie. The fighter aircraft have HAMMER missiles. It will also be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their capability to take on incoming targets from a distance.